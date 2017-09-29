Man City’s Aguero hurt in car crash: report

September 29th, 2017 Football, FRONT PAGE, Sport 0 comments

If reports of fractured ribs are confirmed Aguero may be out of action for up to 8 weeks

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly suffered injured ribs after the Argentine forward was involved in a car crash in Amsterdam, media in Argentina reported on Friday.

Argentine newspaper Diário Olé said Aguero, who was in the Netherlands to attend a concert, was riding in a taxi when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

City have yet to comment on the report but his former club in Argentina, Independiente, said on Twitter: “Strength and fast recovery. All Independiente is with you at this difficult time.”

Premier League leaders City face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

