Paphos archive fire under control

September 29th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Staff at the technical services department in Paphos had to be evacuated

A fire which broke out in the archives of the technical services of the Paphos municipality on Friday morning is fully under control.

The fire, which broke out in the basement of the building on Ellados avenue in the centre of Paphos, was contained by the fore department and spread no further but employees had to be evacuated because of dense fumes.

Two fire trucks were employed to extinguish the blaze.

Police officers and firefighter are at the scene to determine the cause. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit.

  • Spanner Works

    I wonder who was burning what evidence?

