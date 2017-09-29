Papadopoulos presents ‘new’ settlement strategy

A more assertive stance toward Turkey, closer coordination with Greece and increased defence spending along with measures to promote a climate of trust and co-existence with Turkish Cypriots are the mainstays of presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos’ proposed new strategy for a settlement of the Cyprus problem, which he unveiled on Friday.

In an extensive presentation at a news conference, Papadopoulos blasted President Nicos Anastasiades – as well as his predecessor Demetris Christofias – for their ‘failed’ appeasement strategy towards Turkey that slashed defence spending and failed to utilise energy as a catalyst in the Cyprus problem talks.

“The strategy of the last ten years has failed,” he said.

“Turkey is being criticised on a daily basis for a series of issues relating to its domestic and foreign policy, while receiving praise in connection with the Cyprus problem.”

Almost half-way through his speech, Papadopoulos moved from criticising Anastasiades to his own proposed strategy, but not before attempting to tackle one of the thorniest issues surrounding his presidential run – his backing by anti-federation parties, which he accepts as the solution model.

“The systematic effort to present a false dilemma over the name of the solution does nothing but focus on the insubstantial – the name – instead of the substantial – the quality and content of a solution,” he said.

Outlining his proposed strategy, Papadopoulos said it is imperative to ensure the continuation of the Republic of Cyprus after a solution, that Turkish troops will have departed the island before the solution is implemented, that all settlers will depart and that the principle of ‘one person-one vote’ will not be violated.

“The means to achieve the goals of the new strategy are the creation of political, diplomatic and financial cost to Turkey; the strengthening of the Republic of Cyprus’ status; the development of alliances to counter Turkish aggression; and the effective exploitation of our state’s comparative advantages,” Papadopoulos said.

Laying down the key aspects of his strategy, he said the Cyprus problem must be seen as an issue of invasion and occupation rather than an intercommunal conflict, and that the ‘dangerous concessions’ of Anastasiades and Christofias must be withdrawn.

“[We must] disengage from the nationally damaging framework of the five-party conference, due to the absence of the Republic of Cyprus and the presence of the two communities,” Papadopoulos said.

“We must also fight against the upgrading of the pseudo-state and the occupation leader, as well as the integration of the Turkish-held areas and Turkey.”

Among the goals he listed was the ‘renegotiation of the status of the British bases on the island, the ultimate goal being to abolish them’.

On what agreement on a solution to the Cyprus problem might look like, Papadopoulos said guarantees, intervention rights and troops ‘must be abolished before a referendum on an agreed solution is held’, while Turkish troops on the island ‘must depart completely before implementation of a solution starts’.

“The solution blueprint must explicitly state that in the period between the referendum and the implementation of the solution, the status quo remains in force,” he said.

“This is precisely why it must be recorded explicitly that the Republic of Cyprus will continue to exist after a solution.”

Further, before implementation of a solution starts, Papadopoulos said, Turkey must recognise the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish parliament must ratify an agreement delineating the exclusive economic areas of each country.

Papadopoulos also envisioned the creation of a National Security Council under the president, comprising the ministries of foreign affairs, defence, interior affairs, and energy, to develop and implement a national security strategy.

He also pledged to increase defence spending from 0.3 to ‘at least’ 2 per cent of the budget ‘with no tax increases’, focusing on strengthening and upgrading air and naval defence capabilities.

On the international front, Papadopoulos’ strategy proposed the immediate freezing of all chapters in the negotiations for Turkey’s accession to the European Union and a new customs union, and drastically cutting or freezing all pre-accession funds being spent by the European Union in Turkey.

“In case Turkey attempts to conduct illegal drilling in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, [we should] seek the imposition of economic sanctions on Turkey by the European Council,” Papadopoulos said.

The Republic of Cyprus should also work to ‘deconstruct’ the breakaway regime in the north internationally, Papadopoulos argued, through banning use of the occupied Tymbou airport, disallowing the crossing of Turkish settlers to the government-controlled areas, taking away republic passports from so-called ministers and officials of the unrecognised state in the north and criminalising the operation of foreign businesses in the occupied areas.

Papadopoulos signed off his presentation with proposed measures that would improve the climate between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, including the appointment of a Turkish Cypriot as ‘presidential commissioner for Turkish Cypriot issues’, exploring possible co-operation in the fields of commercial exploitation of natural resources, environmental protection, response to natural disasters, and the protection of religious and cultural heritage.