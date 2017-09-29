Pub fire brought under control

September 29th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Pub fire brought under control

The outside of the pub after the fire was put out

A fire at the Animos pub in Nicosia early on Friday morning was limited to the outside of the premises thanks to the timely intervention of the fire services.

The firefighters were notified of the blaze at 4.58am and managed to bring the fire in Anastasios Leventis street under control by 5.41am with the help of four trucks.

The fire burnt a pergola outside the building but didn’t damage the apartments on the upper floor.

The inside of the pub was only slightly damaged by smoke and gases.

Fire department officials are investigating the causes of the fire.

Print Friendly
  • sweet_hooligan

    “Fire department officials are investigating the causes of the fire.”

    An owner of another establishment believed that his shitty place also deserves business and this pub was taking away from it. Simples.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close