Pub fire brought under control

A fire at the Animos pub in Nicosia early on Friday morning was limited to the outside of the premises thanks to the timely intervention of the fire services.

The firefighters were notified of the blaze at 4.58am and managed to bring the fire in Anastasios Leventis street under control by 5.41am with the help of four trucks.

The fire burnt a pergola outside the building but didn’t damage the apartments on the upper floor.

The inside of the pub was only slightly damaged by smoke and gases.

Fire department officials are investigating the causes of the fire.