Researchers’ Night exhibition opens in Nicosia

The Researchers’ Night exhibition opened its doors on Friday in the grounds of the state fair for the eleventh time.

It consists of more than 60 stands, a record number.

In the morning, thousands of pupils visited the fair in Nicosia, which is organised by the Research Promotion Foundation.

“Turnout is enormous this morning, we have at least 2,000 students from schools. Every year many thousands of visitors come to the exhibition and you can understand what this figure means for the population of Cyprus,” Vassilis Tsalakos, head of the Research Promotion Foundation said.

The exhibition is open from 5pm until midnight.

In the evening, Nobel prize winner Christoforos Pissarides will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Prize for Research’ at a special ceremony.

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides is going to address the event which is under the auspices of President Nicos Anastasiades.

Tsakalos said Researchers’ Night is an exhibition displaying interactive experiments, natural phenomena, biology, astronomy, new technologies, information technology, virtual reality and digital imaging.

“It is a very good opportunity for the Cypriot audience of all ages, young and old, to learn what new researchers have discovered in Cypriot institutions, to get an idea of what is coming the next day, new products, services,” he added.

This year, he said, there is a particular focus on cultural heritage as we have new tools and new possibilities to be able to discover, study and preserve our heritage.

In addition to interactive kiosks, the exhibition includes music, competitions, and various other events.

“In terms of discovery or entertainment, it is a very good opportunity to visit the state fair today,” the foundation’s director said.

Founded in 1996, the Research Promotion Foundation was established at the initiative of the government in order to promote the development of scientific and technological research in Cyprus.