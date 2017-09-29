Women soldiers seeking commando role

More than one in four women who have been selected as professional soldiers have asked to join the commandos, deputies on the House defence committee heard on Thursday.

According to sources cited by local daily Politis, out of 300 women selected in the recent hiring round, 80 have asked to serve in the elite special forces.

In all, some 600 professional soldiers were hired in August.

As with their male counterparts, they will have to pass challenging physical-fitness tests to join, and those who do will undergo the same training and assume the same duties as male commandos.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Christoforos Fokaides briefed deputies on the House committee on the new contracts the government will offer professional soldiers.

Following the decision to reduce army service for conscripts by 10 months to 14 month in 2016, the government hired 3,000 professional soldiers to replace the first batch of conscripts released, setting them up on three-year contracts that can be extended for up to seven more years.

Several complaints were voiced by the contracted soldiers regarding sick-leave days, number of after-hours service per month, and other issues.

Fokaides told deputies that new, improved contracts were approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, and would be offered to both the first hires in 2016 and the second batch, recruited last month and slated to start in October.

According to the minister, the new contracts include clauses on sick days, unpaid leaves and leave days carried over.

In addition, as is the case with permanent National Guard professionals, the soldiers will be entitled to a two-hour break before an off-hours duty service.

These are limited in the new contracts to no more than six per month, whereas for special-forces soldiers the maximum number of monthly duty service will be five.