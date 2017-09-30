Anorthosis take on AEK in top of the table showdown

The top of the table clash between leaders Anorthosis and second-placed AEK stands out in Round 6 of the Cyprus football championship.

Elsewhere, Omonia have a seemingly easy game at home to Olympiakos while Cyprus’ European representatives, Apoel and Apollon, face tricky matches against Alki and Nea Salamina respectively.

Anorthosis began the season with a disappointing draw against Nea Salamina, but have recorded four consecutive wins without conceding since then, creating a four-point cushion at the top.

Their Israeli coach, Rony Levy, has managed to gel the team together and even though they do not score a lot of goals they are a very difficult side to break down.

Experienced Croatian left back Daniel Pranjic is the only notable absentee for Levy with Ivan Bandalofski switching to the left and Abdullahi Shehu slotting into the right-back position. Despite failing to score in the opening five games, Anorthosis’ lone striker Demba Kamara is expected to retain his place.

AEK coach Imanol Idiakez has come under a lot of stick following his side’s consecutive losses against Omonia and Nea Salamina and it has even been mooted that only a win can guarantee his future at the club.

Ivan Triscovski is back in contention for a starting berth after overcoming a niggling injury while Truyols, Malokou and Englezou are ruled out through injury.

Nea Salamina, who recorded their first win last week, are up against Apollon who deservedly held Everton to a draw at Goodison Parkon Thursday in the Europa League.

Nea Salamina will be without five players for the clash, including their summer star signing and former Apollon player Gaston Sangoy.

Also missing for coach Liasos Louca are two Apollon loanees, Reynolds and Karo as well as Jong-In Park and Anderson Korreia.

Apollon coach Sofronis Avgousti will need to tell his players to forget about their European exploits and adjust accordingly. There are no new injury concerns for the Cypriot coach while Fotis Pamboulis is back in full training and is hoping for a first team recall following his lengthy injury.

Omonia entertain Oympiakos at the GSP stadium in a game the home side is expected to win.

Even though they will be without captain Demetris Christophi through injury, Omonia should have enough firepower up front to overcome the well-drilled and combative Olympiakos.

Last year’s top scorer Matt Derbyshire is already leading the table with four and is ably assisted this year by Portuguese striker Rafa Lopes.

Apoel travel to Larnaca to face first division newcomers Alki who have impressed with their performances so far this season.

Apoel have stuttered in the league managing just one win in three games and their coach Giorgos Donis knows that his side cannot afford to drop any more points so early in the season.

Alki are not a team that like to drop deep and defend in numbers and will be out to record their second win. In Semedo and Fabricio they have two very lethal strikers, while at the back they have been reinforced with goalkeeper Urko Pardo who will be playing for the first time against his old club who he served so admirably for six years.

In other games, third-placed AEL play against bottom side Ethnikos Achnas while Pafos FC entertain Ermis Aradippou.

The final weekend game is between Doxa Katokopias and Aris.

Saturday: Pafos FC vs Ermis (6.00), Omonia vs Olympiakos (7.00), AEK vs Anorthosis (8.00)

Sunday: Apollon vs Nea Salamina (6.00), Ethnikos vs AEL (6.00), Doxa vs Aris (7.00), Alki vs Apoel (8.00)