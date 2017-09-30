Paraguay stresses importance of contributing to peace

September 30th, 2017

Unficyp soldiers manning the Green Line in Nicosia

The Foreign Minister of Paraguay Eladio Loizaga has reaffirmed the country’s support for a settlement to the Cyprus problem and referred to the importance of contributing to peace through its participation in the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, UNFICYP.

Loizaga held a meeting this week with Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Republic of Paraguay (resident in Brasilia) Charalambos Kafkarides, who presented his credentials to President Horacio Cartes.

According to a government press release, the accreditation ceremony was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, Eladio Loizaga.

The President of the Republic of Paraguay expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Paraguay, the Cypriot Ambassador briefed him on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem.

They also exchanged views on bilateral relations and Paraguay’s relations with the European Union. Kafkarides thanked the Foreign Minister of Paraguay for the country’s participation in UNFICYP since 1998.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed the country’s support for a settlement to the Cyprus problem and referred to the importance of contributing to peace through the participation in UNFICYP.

