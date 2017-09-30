Restaurant owner found with songbirds in kitchen

September 30th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

file photo: songbirds at a restaurant

A restaurant owner in Ayios Theodoros will be fined by police over 36 boiled songbirds found in the kitchen on Friday night, a police report said.

According to the report, policemen on Friday night raided two taverns in Ayios Theodoros to check for songbirds.

During the search, in one of the taverns 36 songbirds were found boiling in the kitchen.

According to Cypriot law, songbirds are a protected species.

The songbirds were seized as evidence and the owner will be fined at a later stage, the report said.

The Kofinou police department continues to investigate the case.

  • Bunny

    The restaurant owner should have his authorisation to run a public establishment cancelled.

    • xenonx

      How do you punish his guests who were turning up for dinner?

