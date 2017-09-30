Restaurant owner found with songbirds in kitchen

A restaurant owner in Ayios Theodoros will be fined by police over 36 boiled songbirds found in the kitchen on Friday night, a police report said.

According to the report, policemen on Friday night raided two taverns in Ayios Theodoros to check for songbirds.

During the search, in one of the taverns 36 songbirds were found boiling in the kitchen.

According to Cypriot law, songbirds are a protected species.

The songbirds were seized as evidence and the owner will be fined at a later stage, the report said.

The Kofinou police department continues to investigate the case.