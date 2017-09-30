A theatrical homage to Cyprus’ mediaeval past

Within the frame of the Kypria International Festival, the Centre of Performing arts MITOS will present the theatrical performance Oda Ki Ekia (Here and There) in Limassol on Wednesday and Thursday, and in Nicosia on October 8.

The play, loosely based on the Chronicles of Cyprus by mediaeval historian Leontios Machairas, concentrates on a travelling ensemble trying to put on performances in village squares. The tales that the theatre company performs are the stories of our island and the world that Machairas knew and chronicled.

Actors, master and servants, confuse real facts with gossip, they comment in the Cypriot dialect, they narrate in the mediaeval Cypriot dialect, they mix the present with the past, they remember the order of things and then forget again – only not quite exactly.

Leontios Machairas wrote The Chronicle Concerning the Sweet Land of Cyprus in the 15th century, and it is the first text of Greek literature, written in a local language – the language of the people.

The collection of stories documents events from the visit of Saint Helena to Cyprus until the time of the Kingdom of Cyprus. The text refers to the historical fate of Cyprus while also narrating the erotic and political adventures of the most important King of Cyprus, Peter of Cyprus or Pierre I de Lusignan.

The narrative contains many dramatic high-quality scenes that, in some places, could almost be compared to Shakespeare.

Machairas was Orthodox Christian but wrote respectfully of the Pope and the Catholic ruling class for whom he was working. Following usual Byzantine practice, he only used the word ‘basileus’ (Greek for sovereign) for the Byzantine emperor in Constantinople, and referred to the king of Cyprus as ‘regas’ (from the Latin ‘rex’, or king). Machairas was also present at the Battle of Choirokoitia.

The text as we have it was abbreviated after 1432, and historians believe the remainder of the text is a later accretion. There are manuscripts of the Chronicle at the Bodleian Library in Oxford, the Biblioteca Marciana in Venice, and Ravenna. The Oxford manuscript was copied in Paphos in June 1555, according to an additional paragraph after the end of the main text. The Chronicle was published by Konstantinos Sathas as part of his Mediaeval Library in Venice in 1873. The Chronicles of Cyprus by Francesco Amadi and Diomede Strambaldi published by Rene de Mas Latrie in Paris in 1891 were translations of Machairas’ Chronicle into Italian.

Oda Ki Ekia (Here and There) is directed by Lukasz Walewski and Elena Agathokleous. The actors who will portray the tale are Marios Ioannou, Elena Kallinikou, Marina Makri and Elena Agathokleous.

The Centre of Performing arts MITOS’s work has references in cultural heritage and its contemporary function, perception and performativity. It specialises in the production of experimental ancient Greek drama performances.

Oda Ki Ekia (Here and There)

Performance of selected stories from the Medieval Chronicle of Leontios Machairas as part of the Kypria International Festival. October 4-5. Limassol Medieval Castle. 8.30pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 70-002212

October 8. Faneromeni Square, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 70-002212