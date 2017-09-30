Woman hospitalised after being hit on zebra crossing

A 30-year-old woman from Larnaca was rushed to hospital with head injuries on Friday after being struck by a car driven by a 74-year-old man.

According to a police report, at around 9:50pm on Friday the pensioner was driving near Mackenzie beach when he struck the woman who was crossing the street on a zebra crossing.

The lights-controlled crossing was working at the time of the accident, but police do not know what light was showing.

The woman was rushed to the Larnaca general emergency room, where she was diagnosed with head injuries and intubated.

The severity of her condition prompted her transfer to Nicosia general hospital.

A breathalyser test on the 74-year-old gave a zero reading.

He was arrested for questioning and released early on Saturday.

Larnaca traffic police continue to investigate.