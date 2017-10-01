I have been absent from the island so have not had the privilege of reading Mr Lait’s article which provoked Mr Drayton’s response. Timothy Drayton has hit the nail right on the head. If the so-called majority had been just one vote – what then, what indeed is democracy? It certainly is not the imposition of the will of a small group of Conservative politicians who are placing petty party political interests based on a flawed referendum over national interests.

There is a straw of hope however; in an accompanying comment Mrs May shows that she (if not the coterie of Brexiters in her party) has finally begun to understand that the arrow of time moves in only one direction; forwards. Perhaps in six months we will be told that, after all, staying in the EU is the best and most cost-effective solution – which of course it is. Meanwhile anyone dreaming and, up to now, living, the European dream is merely a pawn in their game…

Jonathan Reddaway, Nicosia