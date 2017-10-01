Cyprus celebrates Independence Day

The Republic of Cyprus celebrates today the 57th anniversary since the declaration of its Independence, with a military parade in Nicosia.

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades received the salute of the parade, in the presence of the country`s political, religious and military leadership.

The Greek government was represented by Minister of National Defence Panos Kamenos.

Earlier on, the President laid a wreath at the Imprisoned Graves in honor of the 13 fighters of the 1955-1959 liberation struggle (EOKA) against the British rule, who are buried there.

Later on he will go to the Presidential Palace, where he will lay a wreath to the statue of Archbishop Makarios III, the first President of the Republic of Cyprus and then receive the Greek Minister of Defence.

Early in the afternoon, the President will host a banquet for the diplomatic corps, while later he will attend an event at the Presidential Palace for the Independence Day.

CNA