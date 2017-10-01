Greek Defence Minister says that Cyprus is never far away for Greece

President Anastasiades and Greek National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos (L) at todays military parade on the occasion of Cyprus’ Independence Day

For Greece, Cyprus is never far away, Greek National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said, after the military parade that took place in Nicosia on Sunday, on the occasion of Cyprus’ Independence Day.

Kammenos represented the Greek government at the celebrations for Cyprus’ Independence Day. It is noted that for the first time since 2001 Greek F16 aircraft flew over the military parade.

In his statement, Kammenos said that this “magnificent military parade on the Independence Day of Cyprus sends a strong message, that of creating an axis of stability in the wider Mediterranean region. ”

“To the north with Greece and the countries of Europe and the Balkans, to the east with Israel, Jordan and south with Egypt,” he added.

Kammenos also expressed the belief that the exploitation of Cyprus’ natural resources will lead to better days.

The Greek Minister also congratulated the political and military leadership of Cyprus on the “enormous success of the National Guard’s restructuring”.

“An independent state has the ability to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. For Greece, Cyprus is never far away,” he stressed.

He assured that the Greek government will continue – together with the Cypriot leadership – efforts to reach a solution to the Cyprus problem that would liberate its occupied territories, and lead to the withdrawal of the occupation army, so that all people of Cyprus can live under conditions of prosperity.

Furthermore, he thanked the people of Cyprus for the warm welcome of the Greek military force in Cyprus (ELDYK) and the hellenic military aircraft and sent a message of solidarity and unity, saying that better days will come for both Cyprus and Greece.

Asked whether the Hellenic Air Force`s presence in Cyprus will continue, Kammenos said that the Hellenic Air Force is constantly present and that joint exercises with the Cypriot Air Force and with third countries will continue.

Concluding, he said that more excercises are being prepared with Israel, Egypt and European countries.

  • LMS

    His full sentence was that Cyprus is never far away but, thankfully, just far enough 😉

  • SuzieQ

    Look at all the shiny medals on the guy on the right!

  • Gold51

    Nice words….good to know.

  • Steve Peri

    I hade it with all this BULL SHIT.. talk about peace you MORON not war…

    • Gold51

      They have been SP for the past 44 years.! All b…….t.
      Nothing has changed….has it?
      Does Erdogan sound like he is looking for peace in the region.?

  • Steve Peri

    SO THEY WHANT PEACE? IT LOOKS LIKE IT…..

  • Sonar

    Sounds like 74 part two, he used words like liberation, and Greece not so far a way, forming axis power to the south and Balkans to the North Greece is bankrupted financially, are they looking at Cyprus, possible gas wealth, it sounds like posturing to me, look out Cyprus you may get shafted once again.

  • The True Cypriot

    Meaning?

