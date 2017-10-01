Greek Defence Minister says that Cyprus is never far away for Greece

For Greece, Cyprus is never far away, Greek National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said, after the military parade that took place in Nicosia on Sunday, on the occasion of Cyprus’ Independence Day.

Kammenos represented the Greek government at the celebrations for Cyprus’ Independence Day. It is noted that for the first time since 2001 Greek F16 aircraft flew over the military parade.

In his statement, Kammenos said that this “magnificent military parade on the Independence Day of Cyprus sends a strong message, that of creating an axis of stability in the wider Mediterranean region. ”

“To the north with Greece and the countries of Europe and the Balkans, to the east with Israel, Jordan and south with Egypt,” he added.

Kammenos also expressed the belief that the exploitation of Cyprus’ natural resources will lead to better days.

The Greek Minister also congratulated the political and military leadership of Cyprus on the “enormous success of the National Guard’s restructuring”.

“An independent state has the ability to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. For Greece, Cyprus is never far away,” he stressed.

He assured that the Greek government will continue – together with the Cypriot leadership – efforts to reach a solution to the Cyprus problem that would liberate its occupied territories, and lead to the withdrawal of the occupation army, so that all people of Cyprus can live under conditions of prosperity.

Furthermore, he thanked the people of Cyprus for the warm welcome of the Greek military force in Cyprus (ELDYK) and the hellenic military aircraft and sent a message of solidarity and unity, saying that better days will come for both Cyprus and Greece.

Asked whether the Hellenic Air Force`s presence in Cyprus will continue, Kammenos said that the Hellenic Air Force is constantly present and that joint exercises with the Cypriot Air Force and with third countries will continue.

Concluding, he said that more excercises are being prepared with Israel, Egypt and European countries.

