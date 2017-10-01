National Council convenes on Monday

The National Council, top advisory body to the President of the Republic on the Cyprus issue, will convene on Monday morning under President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades.

According to a CNA source, President Anastasiades will inform the members of the Council about the contacts he held in New York, in September, in the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly session.

He will inform them about the developments regarding the Cyprus issue since the last meeting of the National Council, the source noted.

Asked if the members of the Council will discuss about the UN Secretary General’s draft report on the Cyprus issue, the same source said that this issue is expected to be discussed but not in detail, since the report is not an official UN document yet.

During the meeting, the representatives of the political parties are expected to express their opinions and an exchange of views will follow, the source concluded.

CNA