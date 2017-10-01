UNFICYP review by mid-October, external expert leads appraisal

A UN team, led by an external expert, is expected to visit Cyprus in mid-October in the framework of the review of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), according to UNFICYP Spokesperson`s office.

Invited by CNA to comment on a press report published on Sunday in “Phileleftheros” daily saying that a UN team, under United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix is expected to visit Cyprus around October 18 to proceed with an on the ground review of UNFICYP, the UN peace keeping force Spokesperson’s office said that “as requested by the Security Council in the most recent resolution renewing UNFICYP’s mandate, the UN Secretariat is conducting a review of the mission.”

“A review team led by an external expert- who is not a UN staff member – is expected to visit the island in mid-October. At this time, Mr. Lacroix is not expected to be part of that delegation,” it added.

The UN Security Council adopted unanimously a resolution at the end of July, renewing for six more months, until January 31, 2018, the mandate of UNFICYP. The Security Council requested the Secretary-General to conduct a strategic review of UNFICYP, focused on findings and recommendations “for how UNFICYP should be optimally configured to implement its existing mandate,” and to report on the results of this review when appropriate within four months of the adoption of this resolution.

Meanwhile, asked by CNA about the decision of the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime “authorities” to impose, as of October 1st, a “duty” on goods transported by the UN to the enclaved living in the Turkish occupied area of Cyprus, the UN peacekeeping force Spokeperson`s office said that “UNFICYP has not yet received from the administration in the north the necessary technical information concerning the implementation of the new directive, and will decide on a course of action once this information is communicated.”

“The mission hopes that a mutual arrangement suitable to all can be found,” it added.

CNA