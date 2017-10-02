Arrangements made for Monarch passengers in Cyprus

After the collapse of UK airline Monarch arrangements have been made for those due to leave the island on Monday while details for others holidaying on the island will be announced later.

Tourists currently staying in Cyprus have been reassured, up to a point. Two flights are due to depart from Larnaca airport on Monday evening. One of them, to Luton, is scheduled at 10pm, and, according to an announcement on the web, will be flying as planned.

The other one, to Birmingham, will be three hours late. The departure time has been changed from 9.45pm to 0.55am. This flight is now operated by British Airways.

Passengers facing uncertainty are not all unhappy with the situation.

“Well we flew to Cyprus with Monarch,” Jackie Fielding posted on Facebook. “Government have said they will get us back around the same time we are due to come home but may be to a different airport and may be some time changes may even have to stay an extra night. No point worrying about it though were just going to enjoy the rest of the time we have here.”

“Whohooo stuck in cyprus with monarch lol running out of undies damn more sunshine!!” commented another traveller Paula Thomas.

Those who are already in Cyprus and due to travel back to the UK by October 15 have been informed they will be taken home at the end of their holiday at no extra costs.

Persons who have booked a holiday to Cyprus are not so lucky. Graeme Spencer is one of them. “Is there a train to Cyprus? Monarch’s just messed up my travel plans!” he asked online.

Depending on where and when they have booked their flights, some will get their money back, but others who are not covered by the Air Travel Organisers’ Licensing (Atol), the UK Civil Aviation Authority scheme to give financial protection to people who have purchased package holidays and flights from a member tour operator will have to pay for an additional flight if they want to come to Cyprus on holiday as planned.

The UK authorities said they will still make alternative travel arrangements for those travelling from Cyprus on October 16 and after for those who are covered by Atol on an individual basis, but the others, the majority of travellers, will have to arrange their own way back to the UK.