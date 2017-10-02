Butterfly wings flap in art

October 2nd, 2017

The butterfly is used of a symbol of the soul in the fourth art exhibition by Yianna Nicolaou to be launched at Gloria Gallery in Nicosia on Tuesday.

Under the title Where is the Butterfly… the exhibition showcases 12 drawings accompanied by interesting lyrics and thoughts, written by the artist’s friends especially for each image.

The drawings of these butterfly souls show the perpetual search for happiness in places of timelessness. This search is imprinted in the artist’s own soul and therefore is a part of the works of art that make us wonder where happiness is and how the soul can reach it.

Where is the Butterfly…
Solo exhibition by Yiannis Nikolaou. Opens October 3 at 7.30pm until October 18. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605

