Cyprus wedding threatened after Monarch collapse

One of the 750,000 future passengers affected by the collapse of Monarch airlines is a man who could miss his daughter’s wedding in Cyprus.

According to the Press Association, Barry Gill, 54, from Hartlepool, was due to travel from Leeds Bradford Airport to Cyprus for the wedding of his daughter, Gemma Brown, but the cancellation of all Monarch flights from the UK could well mean he and his wife Deborah, 49, might not make it to the ceremony, which is on Friday.

Barry Gill’s stepdaughter, Joanne Richardson, 24, told PA that her parents could be forced to shell out as much as £800 for new flights, but they were unsure if they could afford it.

“We found out early this morning that Monarch had gone bust and we’ve spent all the time since then trying to sort out new flights,” Richardson told the Press Association.

“We (she and her stepsister) are already out in Cyprus but Mum and Dad, with working during the week, had been planning to come Wednesday through to Saturday. We checked the website in the morning and it said all the flights were cancelled. It’s left people in the lurch.”

The UK news agency reported the family now face a worrying wait to see if alternative arrangements can be made so that Gill will be able to give her father away.

Customers in the UK were advised on Monday morning not to go to airports for their Monarch flights as the airline stopped trading and no flights were going to operate in future.