EIB says Cyprus ‘a success story’

President of the European Investment Bank (ΕΙΒ) Werner Hoyer on Monday described Cyprus as a success story.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace, Werner said that he had “an intensive talk with the President of the Republic” and “a very good exchange of views”.

“Co-operation with President Anastasiades and his government is excellent,” he added.

Hoyer added that he has come to Cyprus to sign a contract concerning a very important research activity, noting that the EIB is “interested in research and technology”.

“This is a very good day for our bank, but first of all for Cyprus,” he said.

Asked whether the Cypriot economy is on the right path a year after exiting a bailout, he said that he would leave it to the national politicians to find out whether there are holes to be filled, “but all in all, Cyprus, from the point of view of an EU institution, is a success story and I really have to pay tribute to those Cypriots who have contributed to that and those who have been going through difficult times and now they harvest the good results”.

Hoyer is in Cyprus on an official visit to sign a guarantee agreement for €26 million for the expansion of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING).

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said last week this is “another important step towards encouraging research and development”.

“We will take another important step towards encouraging research and development by facilitating one more significant investment in research infrastructure in a way which allows for the expansion of the productive base of the economy and the exploitation of scientific potential,” the minister said.