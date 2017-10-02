Health minister praises local charity at exhibition opening

Health Minister Dr George Pamboridis gave fulsome praise to local charity Cans For Kids at the opening of a photographic exhibition at the CVAR Severis Foundation on Friday evening.

Before cutting the ribbon and declaring the exhibition entitled ‘The Landscapes and Flora of Cyprus’ open, the minister thanked Cans For Kids for donating over €260,000 of medical equipment to the children’s wards at Makarios Hospital, and also for promoting care of the environment “something we must all do” he said.

Michael Raftopoulos, who is donating the net proceeds from the sale of his photographs to Cans For Kids, guided the minister around the exhibition, which featured almost 80 photographs of the island, from close-ups of flowers to sweeping landscapes.