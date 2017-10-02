Man caught driving five times over the limit

Man caught driving five times over the limit

A 37-year-old man was stopped in the Kamares area of Larnaca on Sunday with 117μg of alcohol in his blood instead of the allowed 22.

According to the police, at about 10.30 on Sunday evening, the man was spotted driving suspiciously by police in the Zenon area of Kamares.

The police pulled him over and an aloctest read 117.

The driver refused to give a final breath sample and was arrested. A search of his car found one joint and a quantity of dried cannabis.

When the police tried to arrest him, the man swore at them and tried to run away.

He is expected to be charged in writing and released.

  • Mr. Poopybutthole

    Wow now that I call Independence Day! Celebrating independence of gray matter and Cypriot drivers

