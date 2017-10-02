Marseille suspect had been released by police before attack

Police, soldiers, victim and assailant are seen on the site of the attack at Saint-Charles station in Marseille, France October 1, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media

The man suspected of carrying out Sunday’s attack in the French city of Marseille, killing two people, had been arrested and then released by police two days before the incident, a source close to the police investigation said.

The source said the suspect – who went by eight different identities or aliases – was stopped by police in Lyon on September 29 on suspicion of robbery. He was then released for a lack of evidence.

The suspect’s identity remained unclear, the source added.

“The murderer had eight different aliases. Each time he was stopped, he presented a different identity paper. That’s why it’s so difficult. At one moment, he says he was born in France, at another he says he was born in Algeria,” the source said.

A soldier shot the suspect dead after he had stabbed two women to death at Marseille main train station on Sunday, in what officials described as a “likely terrorist act”.

