October 2nd, 2017 Britain, Europe, FRONT PAGE, World 1 comments

Monarch Airlines ceases operations, flights cancelled

UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Monday Britain’s Monarch Airlines ceased operations with immediate effect, leaving 110,000 customers stranded overseas and about 300,000 future bookings cancelled.

“We’re sorry to announce that Monarch has suspended flights and holidays,” Monarch said on Twitter. http://bit.ly/2wrQBpZ

Tough competition in the airlines sector has been putting pressure on weaker European carriers and driving consolidation, with Air Berlin and Alitalia filing for insolvency this year and seeking new investors for parts of their business.

“This is the UK’s largest ever airline to enter administration,” CAA said.

The government has asked CAA to charter more than 30 aircraft to bring back to the UK Monarch Airlines customers currently overseas, CAA said in a statement. http://bit.ly/2wsQ5rQ

The government has begun the biggest ever peacetime repatriation effort to return the affected passengers, Department for Transport, Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement.

Monarch said on Thursday it was talking to potential partners after a report that parts of its short-haul network would be sold.

  Guest

    Perhaps instead of playing to the gallery over Ryanair, the CAA should have been paying more attention to Monarch.

