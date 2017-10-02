Paphos in October

There is still much to discover in the city of Paphos, this year’s European Capital of Culture. October will keep the promise to offer a bunch of cultural happenings and volumes of stories.

The highlight of the month must be the series of events dedicated to the famous Greek shadow theatre character Karagiozis.

It starts with an exhibition of figures and sceneries crafted by well-known artists and puppeteers from Cyprus and the surrounding areas at Ibrahim’s Khan as of Wednesday at 7pm until October 13. Karagiozis will do what he does best on Saturday – when Lena Spanou’s Shadow Theatre will present the play Kollitiris as a Student at 11am and 4pm – and on Tuesday when he plays out Karagiozis and the Enigmas of Veziropoula at 7pm, also at Ibrahim’s Khan.

The Tours and Traces programme is back this month with a tour of the village of Panagia on October 15. The tour will visit the family home of Archibishop Makarios, the Folk Art Musuem and also follow a nature tour, followed by a picnic.

The tour will leave from Pafos2017 headquarters at 8.30am. The bus will return to its starting point at 3pm. If interested reserve your seats on 26-955176.

On October 20-22 and 25-27 at 6pm, the Carte Blanche theatre company from Denmark will get the members of the audience to take part in the performance as active members. The group’s performances highlight the exploration of the senses, while placing emphasis on the location in which the actors and audience interact. The performance is a moving one and it is one in which availability is limited. So, if you are interested call 26-932017 and be at Ibrahim’s Khan for the 90-minute, free performance.

European Capital of Culture Pafos2017

October events. Around Paphos. Different times. Tel: 26-955166