Piano autumn classics

The Kasteliotissa Medieval Hall in Nicosia is enchanting enough by itself but when two pianists share their talents within its walls it becomes a castle of dreams and melodic thoughts.

Turning it into such a dwelling on Wednesday will be pianists Natalia Lezedova and Tatiana Stupak who will perform pieces by Bach, Chopin, Grieg, Liszt, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Schumann. The programme will also include two short classical romantic era style works by Limassol-based composer David Pentecost.

Lezedova, from St Petersburg, is a laureate of five international competitions including two first prizes as a performer-soloist in St Petersburg and Moscow in 2012, winner of the Grand-Prix at the Severnaya Venetsia Music Festival in 2012 and the first prize as a concertmaster at the Performing Arts Musical Competition in St Petersburg in 2013.

Joining her will be Stupak, who started learning the piano at the age of five and later studied at the Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory in St Petersburg. During her studies, the pianist won a Bach international competition and an Organ international competition in Russia, while also giving concerts in Germany, Austria and Russia. She is very well-known on the local music scene and recently organised a charity concert with nine international performers.

Autumn Classics

Piano recital with Natalia Lezedova and Tatiana Stupak. October 4. Kasteliotissa Medieval Hall, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 99-140240