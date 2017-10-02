Police fire at Paphos burglars

Police in Paphos fired warning shots in a bid to arrest two men fleeing the scene of a burglary at lunchtime on Monday.

The pair had been caught red-handed by the owner of a flat in Kato Paphos at around 12pm.

The 30-year-old owner opened the front door and saw two men in the sitting room with a bag full of stolen goods.

At the sight of the owner, the suspects dropped the bag and jumped out of the flat via the balcony and tried to escape. It was determined later that the bag contained around €750 worth of valuables.

Police arrived on the scene and later spotted the men in a field. They chased them and fired four shots in the air to make them stop.

The pair were arrested and taken to the town’s CID offices where they were questioned. The owner said the two had failed to steal anything from the flat.