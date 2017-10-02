Shaking it with Sakis

Some call him the face of Greek entertainment, some call him a showman of showmen, others call him the artist with the ultimate x-factor but everyone agrees that Greek singer Sakis Rouvas has a certain charm and energy that just keeps reeling in the fans.

Rouvas, who started his music career in 1991 as one of Greece’s first dance-pop performers, has starred in films, done a bit of modelling, represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest, presented the contest when Greece won it, been a judge on the Greek version of the Voice and also been the showman behind the X-Factor.

With all this stretching out into other segments of the entertainment business, Rouvas is still most well-known for his songs. His single Shake It is the all-time bestselling single in Greece, and other songs like Ela Mou, Den Ehi Sidera I Kardia Sou and Se Thelo San Trelos have topped the Greek pop charts, proving that he is not just a pretty face.

So, for all of you who want to shake it with the best of them, Rovas will be singing his heart out and moving those hips on Saturday at Breeze in Limassol from 11.30pm, all the way until just before 5am.

Sakis Rouvas

Live performance by the Greek singer. October 7. Breeze, 90 Georgiou A Avenue, Yermasogeia, Limassol. 11.30pm. Tel: 70-005868