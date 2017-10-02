Tom Petty dead at 66 – US media reports

October 2nd, 2017 Americas, FRONT PAGE, World 1 comments

Tom Petty dead at 66 – US media reports

Tom Petty

Singer Tom Petty has died, US media reported on Monday night

He was found unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Malibu home, celebrity news website TMZ.com said on Monday.

Representatives at Petty’s management company and record label did not return requests by Reuters for confirmation.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources as saying Petty was rushed to a southern California hospital on Sunday night.

Petty, 66, the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, performed three shows in Los Angeles in September with the band

 

Print Friendly
  • Paralimni

    Another great artist lost it seems to be a prominent age this year being a 60 year old
    scary

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close