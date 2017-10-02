UK’s former foreign minister calls for Cyprus’ partition

October 2nd, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 6 comments

UK’s former foreign minister calls for Cyprus’ partition

Jack Straw: Partition is better than a 'useless merry-go-round of further negotiations for a settlement that never can be'

A negotiated solution to the Cyprus problem through the creation of a bizonal, bicommunal federation is impossible due to Greek Cypriot intransigence and the only viable alternative is a two-state solution, according to former Britain’s former foreign minister, Jack Straw.

According to an article by Straw in the Independent on Sunday, last July’s international conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana ended in failure because it “was rejected by the Greek-Cypriot government – as every previous one has been”.

“It is time to end the charade that a negotiated agreement to unite the island with a ‘bizonal, bicommunal’ government will even be possible,” Straw wrote.

“The solution is to partition the island and give international recognition to the Turkish Cypriot state in the north.”

The former secretary from 2001 to 2006 under Prime Minister Tony Blair said that Turkey’s 1974 invasion was a reaction to a coup d’etat by Greece. The coup was described as an invasion by President Makarios himself when he spoke before the United Nations.

“Tens of thousands of Turkish troops have been on the island ever since,” he wrote.

“The Turkish Cypriot north later declared itself ‘The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) but it lacks any international recognition save by Turkey.”

Allowing that the number of Turkish troops stationed on the island may be considered “an overreaction”, Straw said the UK would have done pretty much the same.

“It’s hard to argue that the Turkish government should simply have sat on their hands,” he said.

“Certainly the UK would not have done, if it had been a British minority under such a threat.”

Several rounds of United Nations-sponsored talks since then, the most important being the 2004 ‘Annan’ plan, have proven fruitless because “the Greek Cypriots had no incentive to sign up to the deal”.

He then went on to argue that the decision to accept Cyprus as an EU member in 2004 regardless of the status of the Cyprus problem was a key missed opportunity and left the Turkish Cypriots in limbo.

“From the Greek Cypriot point of view, conceding political equality with the Turkish Cypriots means giving power away,” Straw said.

“If the quid pro quo had been EU membership, a deal in my view would have been agreed. But absent that, the reality is that however well intentioned, no Greek-Cypriot leader will ever be able to get their electorate behind a deal. The status quo for the south is simply too comfortable.”

It is time, Straw argued, for the international community to acknowledge this reality and recognise the partition of the island.

“That would be far more likely to improve relations between the two communities than continuing the useless merry-go-round of further negotiations for a settlement that never can be,” he said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Steve Peri

    Thank you Mr Straw. you speak the trute.

  • Frustrated

    Rightly or wrongly, Straw is saying the bleeding obvious as the Crans Montana jamboree so effectively demonstrated.

    There will doubtless be howls of indignation and worse from the usual suspects but this will only serve to confirm that they’re flogging a dead horse and that the unification process is over.

    Each community has lived separately for far too long and there’s no going back. It’s well and truly game over.

    • Really?

      Rightly or wrongly? He seems to blame the GC’s exclusively. Do you agree with that?

      • Frustrated

        Both communities haven’t exactly wanted to unite and have merely paid lip service to the process. Apportioning blame is a fruitless exercise and solves nothing.

  • Really?

    Jack Straw has noted that his Blackburn constituency has some 25,000 Muslim residents and 23 mosques… aha.

  • Hasan Cypriot

    Jack Straw should be commended for speaking the truth, although one would have wanted him to spek like this when he was Foreign Secretary!
    The fact is the Greek side does not want to power share and they have no incentive to do so. They are solely recognised as “Cyprus”. Which right minded person would want to “share power” with a population who the Greeks see as being numerically fewer then them?
    The bizonal bicommunal federation is to be formed between two equals. But this is not desirable for the Greeks. So they will pay lip service for another 50 years and drag the talks on forever, than blame the Turkish side for any “failure”.
    The presence of Turkish troops in Cyprus is the BLESSING on the Greek Cypriots who said NO to the Annan Plan and by doing so said YES to the status quo. They can only blame themselves as the world had warned them at the time not to say no, but they did anyway!
    The talks died in Crans Montana. All the warnings were made by all actors present. Yet the Greek side continued their extreme positions and this is the outcome.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close