Unemployed Brit arrested for growing cannabis

October 2nd, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 6 comments

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night for growing cannabis plants with the aim of supplying the class B drug to others.

According to the police, at around 7.30on Sunday night members of the Drugs Squad were watching an area of Tremithousa village where three cannabis plants had been planted in an area full of weeds. While they were doing so a man approached the plants to water them.

The man was arrested on the spot and police identified him as an unemployed, homeless English man.

He then showed the officers four further plants in a different location.

The plants, between 25cm and 75cm were taken as evidence.

The English man was taken to the Drugs Squad offices where he admitted to the offences.

  • almostbroke

    Yes C M don’t forget to highlight he is a ‘ Brit ‘

    • SuzieQ

      Then CM says he’s English!

    • Alexander Reuterswärd

      why not, they mention nationality when its Bulgarians, Syrians, Egyptians, Swedish, Norweigan and so on, no reason tro exclude Brits is there?

      • almostbroke

        Alexander – the object of the comment is to try ‘encourage ‘ C M to ‘highlight ‘G C nationality when they are accused of a crime instead of just an ‘age ‘ when reported in this paper and not the nationality of just foreigners and T C s when involved in criminality

        • Spanner Works

          I think you are being a bit harsh on the CM, do British newspapers mention the nationality when a crime is carried out by a Brit?

  • Joe Smith

    Throw the book at him

