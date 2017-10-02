Unemployed Brit arrested for growing cannabis

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night for growing cannabis plants with the aim of supplying the class B drug to others.

According to the police, at around 7.30on Sunday night members of the Drugs Squad were watching an area of Tremithousa village where three cannabis plants had been planted in an area full of weeds. While they were doing so a man approached the plants to water them.

The man was arrested on the spot and police identified him as an unemployed, homeless English man.

He then showed the officers four further plants in a different location.

The plants, between 25cm and 75cm were taken as evidence.

The English man was taken to the Drugs Squad offices where he admitted to the offences.