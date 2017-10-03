Agreement signed with ‘extremely important partner’ Russia

Cyprus and Russia on Tuesday signed a protocol outlining the possibilities and prospects to further expand their cooperation, including innovation, industrial cooperation, medical services, transport, telecoms and information technology.

Delegations headed by Finance Minister Harris Georgiades and Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexey Gruzdev met in Nicosia to review economic cooperation between the two countries during the 10th summit of the Cyprus-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation.

The meeting also prepared the forthcoming visit of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to the Russian capital.

This is an important institution that contributes to the broadening of relations between the two countries in all the fields of cooperation, Georgiades told the press after the signing of the protocol, describing Russia as an “extremely important partner” for Cyprus.

“Cypriot exports mainly of services, tourism, transport and financial services exceed €1.3 billion,” he said, adding that Russia is also an important political partner for Cyprus.

“We had the opportunity today to discuss all these aspects of cooperation and to sign a protocol that outlines both the possibilities and the prospects to further expand cooperation and at the same time we had the opportunity to prepare substantially the upcoming visit of President Anastasiades to the Russian capital, in a few weeks.”

In his remarks, Gruzdev described the meeting as “very fruitful”.

“We had a fruitful discussion of all these fields of cooperation between Russia and Cyprus and there is no doubt that Russia and Cyprus are strategic partners in terms of trading goods, services and investment,” he noted.