Civilian helps police make arrest

A 39-year-old man believed to be involved in a house break in was arrested on Monday with the help of a civilian, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police report, a 54-year-old man alerted the police on Monday morning that he found two men in the apartment of a friend of his, who was away at the time.

The man reported that when he arrived at the apartment, he found the main door open and a man he didn’t know in the living room, whom he tried to immobilise. Following the commotion, another man who was in another room of the house, ran into the living room, and they both managed to escape.

The 54-year-old then called the police, that located and arrested one of the two suspects. In the possession of the 39-year-old police found a wallet with €130 in it, two keys and two chains. Officers found on the staircase leading to the apartment a bag with a number of items that were reportedly stolen from the house.