October 3rd, 2017 Cyprus, featured 3 comments

Labour MP says Straw was ‘ill informed’

Britain’s Labour MP Bambos Charalambous has described an article by former British foreign secretary Jack Straw calling for the island’s partition as “ill-informed” and not representing that of the party, as he urged all parties to work towards reunification.

“I was not surprised to read Jack Straw’s latest ill-informed article about partitioning Cyprus,” Charalambous, the first British MP of full Cypriot descent said in a written statement. “He rues the fact that Cyprus joined the European Union seeming to forget that he was foreign secretary at the time.”

Charalambous said Straw’s view did not represent that of the Labour party, which has pledged in its manifesto to support those countries working towards ending the island’s division.

“We should all be working towards a unified Cyprus with equal respect and regard for the rights of all the citizens of united Cyprus,” he said.

In an article in the Independent on Sunday, Straw argued that a negotiated solution to the Cyprus problem through the creation of a bizonal, bicommunal federation is impossible due to Greek Cypriot intransigence and the only viable alternative was a two-state solution.

The former minister said July’s international conference on Cyprus in Crans Montana ended in failure because it “was rejected by the Greek-Cypriot government – as every previous one has been”.

“It is time to end the charade that a negotiated agreement to unite the island with a ‘bizonal, bicommunal’ government will even be possible,” Straw wrote.

It is time, Straw argued, for the international community to acknowledge this reality and recognise the partition of the island.

“That would be far more likely to improve relations between the two communities than continuing the useless merry-go-round of further negotiations for a settlement that never can be,” he said.

  • oratis

    at the end of the day Jack Straw is entitled to have his views and entitled to say them.
    there are some Greek Cypriots, admittedly a minority though at least who admit it, who also believe that partition should happen..
    the truth is partition is a viable alterative to the solution instead of the merry go round which Jack Straw mentioned, in that respect he was telling the truth.
    to be a fair partition though there must be reasonable territorial adjustments, compensations to members of both communities and a mechanism to prevent either side from merging which either Greece or Turkey.
    the mechanism could simplt be that the two countries would be in a confederation with each other where the constitution of the confederation prevents this and where agreements with the EU would prevent it.
    there would be no need for gurantees because the state in the north could simply form an alliance with Turkey, that in effect would be their guarantee, plus the new North Cyprus country are likely to eventually have their own army.
    some refugees from bith communities could still be allowed to return tioo their former homes but they would in effect be living in a foreign country. although this sounds bad, its not really because you get Cypriots from both communities living in foreign countries such as Britain, America and Greece which takes hours on the plane to get to Cyprus from, whearas the refugees would simply be able to drive over to the country where most of their relatives are in a matter of minutes.
    whether the so called patriots care to admit it or not, a negotiated partition is a viable alternative and one which can be made to work. We should seriously consider it.

  • Sonar

    It right to consult the citizens in both community’s , is it partition, or unity

    • oratis

      you are right but the arguments for both solutions must be put forward in a mature and intelligent manner, no false slogans and scremongering especially from the Church of Cyprus.

