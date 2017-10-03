May says Brexit will not mean a hard border with Ireland

October 3rd, 2017 Brexit, Britain, World 3 comments

May says Brexit will not mean a hard border with Ireland

May arrives at the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government would do everything it could to help restore Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, adding that Brexit would not herald the return of a hard border between the British province and Ireland.

“I believe very firmly that the decisions for Northern Ireland are best made in Northern Ireland in that devolved administration. So we want to see that executive up and running,” May said.

“We have been very clear, and the European Union agrees with us, that there should no physical infrastructure on the border,” she said. “It is important … that we don’t return to the hard border of the past.”

  • Evergreen

    she is looking very fat .

    • SuzieQ

      And her hairdresser is???

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Amazing, May and the EU agree there should be no physical infrastructure on the border between Eire and Northern Ireland. Pity they can’t agree how this is going to be brought about. The EU says the border should be the Irish Sea between the British mainland and Ireland and the Conservative government say it should be some sort of number plate recognition technology and voluntary code not to smuggle.
    I suppose with Boris hogging all the limelight May has to be seen to be doing something!

