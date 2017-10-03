Man killed in crash, motorway closed for hours (updated)

A motorcyclist was killed early on Tuesday morning in a crash on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway, police said.

The incident happened at around 5.45am near the GSP stadium in Nicosia. The man was rushed to Nicosia general hospital where he died a few hours later.



The accident forced the closure of the motorway for nearly four hours, causing chaos.

Long queues formed, and police instructed drivers to exit the motorway from the roundabout near the stadium and head to Limassol via the old Nicosia – Limassol road through Latsia.