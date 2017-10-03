Phedonos refuses to be cowed by journalist’s warning

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos has questioned the impartiality of New York-based reporter Michalis Ignatiou after the latter advised the town boss to tread carefully with his allegations of corruption.

In a statement on Monday, Phedonos said he was suspicious of the journalist’s opinion piece, which daily Phileleftheros ran over the weekend.

The mayor said Ignatiou had close professional relations to the Bobolas family, business magnates in Greece.

He was understood to be alluding to the fact that Leonidas Bobolas is the CEO of Helector, the company at the centre of a waste management scandal.

Helector, the operator of two landfills – one at Marathounda, Paphos, the other at Koshi, Larnaca – is alleged to have overcharged municipalities while public officials skimming off the top turned a blind eye.

Interviewed previously by Cypriot police, Helector executives have alleged that Bobolas was not only aware of the overcharging and the bribes, but was also orchestrating the backhanders from Athens.

Last year Cyprus asked Greece to extradite Bobolas, but the request was denied.

Phedonos himself had been instrumental in exposing the affair.

According to the mayor, Ignatiou is tied to the Bobolas family by virtue of the fact he holds in his own name the shares of the family in the Mega television network.

This made Ignatiou a “representative” of the Bobolas family, the mayor said.

“Evidently annoyed by my stance about the scandal which implicates companies and members of the Bobolas group, he [Ignatiou] is attacking me and seeking to discredit me.

“His efforts shall fail.”

In his opinion piece, Ignatiou had suggested the mayor has a habit of shooting from the hip – hurling accusations without backing them up with evidence.

This, the journalist warned, could backfire on the mayor, whom he described as “Zorro”.

Ignatiou also censured some of his fellow-journalists in Cyprus who, he said, take the claims at face value, reproduce and amplify them, without first seeking the necessary substantiation.

During a recent televised interview, Phedonos made a series of allegations about politicians from all parties receiving backhanders including the purchase of missiles, two party leaders having their homes renovated for free by a developer they did a favour for, a serving deputy who received a big bribe to arrange a zoning favour, and much more.

The claims set social media abuzz with speculation, as a result of which two party leaders – Akel’s Andros Kyprianou and Edek’s Marinos Sizopoulos – were forced to issue statements denying any wrongdoing or impropriety.

Accused of seeking publicity without the proof, Phedonos has promised to reveal this week the names of the party leaders.

Meanwhile the whistleblower mayor was at it again on Monday with fresh allegations, claiming that a large chunk of people receiving Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) are not eligible.

Whereas the number of active applications for GMI came to around 31,000, estimates place the number of people island-wide actually receiving the benefit to 50,000.

Phedonos went on to cite the example of his own municipality, which decided to hire on a part-time basis 52 individuals on GMI.

Of the 52, only 26 showed up for work.

It was obvious, Phedonos said, that some of the GMI recipients were working under the table, while others received the benefit “without having the slightest desire to work, even when work is offered to them.”