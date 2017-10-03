Remand for murder six years ago

A 69-year-old man was remanded for three days on Tuesday in connection with the assassination six years ago of the then 34-year-old Charalambos Charalambous.

Charalambous, aka Vatrachos (the Frog), who was known to the police, was shot in December 2011 in his car by two unknown men on a high-powered motorcycle, after he had pulled up outside his home in Archangelos, Nicosia. His partner was sitting next to him at the time but was not injured.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 69-year-old back in 2011 following the assassination, but police were only able to locate and arrest him on Monday. No additional information was available as to the whereabouts of the suspect for the last six years.

A number of suspects had been arrested following the assassination but no one has yet been convicted.