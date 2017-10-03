A retrospect of a life in art

The little gallery in the old town of Nicosia with the big heart and constant traffic of exhibitions, Diachoniki Gallery will once again welcome artist Les Palin to line its walls and floors with his work as of Friday.

Under the name Retrospective, the exhibition will showcase a number of paintings and sculptures by the British artist. As always, the artist represents the human experience in his work.

When it comes to his sculptures, his chosen material is bronze. Some of his work can be compared to those of Degas, and the link is plain to see whether he is moulding the form of a boy playing the cello, or a daughter reaching for her mother’s hand.

Palin is also a great water colourist. His vivid and joyous colours evoke the atmosphere and environment of the place in his work. Although he can be categorised as an artist of the world, he has created a number of paintings of women in Cyprus. In these paintings it is clear how much he appreciates the sheer bounty and beauty of the female form.

The painter spends part of his time in Paphos and the rest in his native London.

Retrospective Exhibition

Solo exhibition by Les Palin. Opens October 6 at 7.30pm until October 27. Diachroniki Gallery, Nicosia. 10am-7pm. Tel: 22-680145