The sounds of the Far East on the Sheng and Sho

The Ninth International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival will start on Friday with the concert Exploring the Sounds of the Far East with Wu Wei (on Sheng) and Naomi Sato (on Sho) at 8.30pm in Nicosia.

This first performance of the music festival will present the transcendental sounds of the Chinese Sheng and the Japanese Sho. The Sheng is one of the oldest wind instruments in the world, with a history that covers over 3,000 years. Consisting of several bamboo pipes set in a small windchest, it has played a significant role in the development of Western musical instruments, including the accordion and the harmonica, as well in the East, where many similar instruments were born out of it. One of these instruments is Sheng’s smaller sibling, the Japanese Sho, which has a very distinct sound, said to imitate the call of a phoenix, and which has been the source of inspiration for a number of contemporary composers.

Having appeared as a soloist with many leading orchestras around the world, including the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra under Kent Nagano and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra under Gustavo Dudamel, Wu Wei has helped to develop the Sheng into an innovative force in contemporary music, by creating new techniques, expanding the new repertoire and integrating different styles and genres.

Wei has performed in renowned festivals such as the Berliner Festspiele, the Munich Bienale, and the Edinburgh International Festival. He has appeared in venues such as the Berliner Philharmonie, the Walt Disney Hall Los Angeles, and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. He is also a prize winner in a number of international competitions, including the Musica Vitale Competition in Germany, the Global Root World Music Prize and the Herald Angels Award by the Edinburgh International Festival for Composition.

Sato studied the Sho at Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and continued her studies at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. She has appeared as a soloist with a number of orchestras and ensembles including Orchestre de L’Académie Européenne de Musique with Pierre Boulez, Ensemble Labyrint, Ives Ensemble, Ictus Ensemble and Diotima Quartet.

The Ninth International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival will continue until October 13, and offer music lovers another three musical performances to look forward to.

The Pharos Arts Foundation presents a concert with Wu Wei and Naomi Sato. October 6. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. € 10/15. Tel: 22-663871