Spain’s King Felipe says committed to Spanish unity amid Catalan crisis

October 3rd, 2017 Europe, FRONT PAGE, World 0 comments

Spain's King Felipe gestures as he make an statement at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid

Spain’s King Felipe VI said on Tuesday he was committed to the unity of Spain as he accused Catalan leaders, who staged a banned independence referendum on Sunday, of shattering democratic principles and of dividing Catalan society.

In a televised address to the nation, the king said the “irresponsible behaviour” of the Catalan leaders had undermined social harmony in Catalonia. “Today Catalan society is fractured and in conflict,” he said.

He said the Spanish crown was strongly committed to the Spanish constitution and to democracy and underlined his commitment as king “to the unity and permanence of Spain.”

