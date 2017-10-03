The very presidential gala

The Cyprus-Russia Gala is getting ready to wine and dine guests at the Presidential Palace next Sunday, setting the stage for Russian and Greek acts to enchant with their moves and voices.

The event, celebrating its eleventh run this year, will feature prima ballerina of the Vienna State Ballet Liudmila Konovalova, Russian singer Valeriya, the Moscow Danilov Monastery Choir – which is one of the world’s most renowned choirs performing spiritual music from around the world – and acclaimed Greek singer and songwriter Kostis Maraveyas, who will be performing with his band.

Konovalova graduated from the Moscow Bolshoi Ballet Academy and joined the Russian State Ballet in 2002. In 2004 she was appointed First Soloist and danced the leading roles in Giselle, Don Quixote and a number of other ballets. In 2007 she joined the Staatsballett Berlin and was appointed Soloist in 2009 and in 2010 she joined the Wiener Staatsballett as a soloist. In 2011 she was appointed First Soloist. She has appeared as guest dancer in many European countries and she has also received a number of awards and honours.

Valeriya studied at the Gnesin Academy of Music in Moscow. She recorded her first album in English in 1989 under the name The Taiga Symphony. At the same time she also recorded an album of traditional Russian romances. Since the start of her career she has become a very popular singer and has released a number of albums and singles in addition to performing in concerts around the world.

Representing the Greek side of the programme will be Maraveyas and his band. The musician began his music career in Italy where he studied Statistics and Maths at the University of Bari. While studying he also took piano and harmony lessons at the Conservatory Niccolo Piccini of Bari. These lessons led him to play with groups such as Yamas and X Darawish, which combine a variety of musical styles.

After these encounters, he started bringing together Mediterranean and Balkan elements, arrangements and jazz pieces. In 2001 he returned to Greece to become a solo artist and in 2003 he released his debut album Radiopiratis. The rest, as they say, is music history.

The gala is under the auspices of First Lady Andri Anastasiades and is being organised by Olga Balakleets, CEO of Ensemble Productions. As in previous years, the net proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Radiomarathon Foundation, which supports children with special needs and their families.

The Cyprus-Russia Gala

A gala with performances from Greek and Russian performers, including dinner. October 15. Presidential Palace, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €100. Tel: 77-777040