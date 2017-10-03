Three killed as militants attack airport security camp in Kashmir

Police and security personnel outside the BSF camp in Srinagar Photo: Shuaib Masoodi

Indian police on Tuesday killed two militants who attacked a security camp next to the main airport in the disputed Kashmir region, officials said.

One Indian security official was also killed during the attack and three officers were wounded, Kashmir police chief Muneer Khan told Reuters.

“The firing is going on. One militant is still alive and we will eliminate him soon,” Khan told Reuters.

The security camp of India’s Border Security Force shares a boundary wall with the airport in Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir. Its main gate is about 500 metres from the airport.

Flight operations were disrupted for a while due to the attack but have now resumed, Khan said.

Militants have in recent months targeted police camps in Kashmir. In August, at least eight Indian police officials were killed when militants attacked a security camp in southern Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of training and arming militants and helping them infiltrate across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir. Pakistan denies those allegations.

The South Asian neighbours have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

