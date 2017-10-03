Trail runners get lost in running

Summer is officially over and, with it, holiday travels. For the next few months we’re all formally island-bound. But just because we’re stuck here in Cyprus doesn’t mean we can’t spend a little time off the beaten track… and it turns out you don’t have to head to Mauritius/India/Watford for a nice change of pace. All you need to do to feed your inner explorer is sign up to one of the island’s most out-and-about clubs, the Cyprus Trail Runners.

In existence for almost a decade now, the Cyprus Trail Runners spend their time taking off into the great outdoors and, in the words of their founder, Bryan Peazon, “getting lost in it! We’re a group of happy runners who love exploring the wonderful trails of this magical island,” he adds. “We love to run way off the beaten track and explore – from the Troodos mountains to the Five Fingers and beyond. We love it when like-minded runners join us in bounding across undiscovered landscapes… In short, if you love running and the great outdoors – the Trail Runners will help you get lost in it!”

Well, not lost exactly. Because if there’s one thing the club goes in for in a big way, it’s planning: while the group try to run as many different routes as possible in the course of each season, these are trails that have always been carefully reconnoitred by experienced members of the club who know just what they’re doing. “It can take hours, weeks and months to investigate a potential trail,” Bryan reveals. “We’ll look at the map, try different regions and, if there isn’t already a trail, we’ll make one – it’s part to the fun of exploring and adventuring!”

The Runners also help out with a number of more fixed events throughout the year: the group tend to aim for one “longgggg wild run” once a month, with “shorter, tamer outings for the less crazy on other weekends. We’ve covered almost the whole of the Troodos mountains at one time or another, as well as most of Akamas,” says Bryan. “Cape Greco also has some great trails, and Stavrouvouni is a perennial favourite. On October 26 we’ll be running the Papoutsa Mountain route in the Agros region – it’s fairly remote, but the views are spectacular!”

The Runners also help to host a number of more fixed events throughout the year: La Sportiva Mountain Running Series in the spring and autumn, and a Friday afternoon kids’ run in Athalassa Park, to name just two. But perhaps the biggest event of the year is the upcoming Troodos Ultra: a race that sees participants both local and foreign flock to the island’s biggest mountain range to test their skills on terrain known in certain circles as extremely hard going!

“Cyprus is ideal for trail running,” Bryan reveals. “Our trails are very hard: straight up straight down; steep valleys and high peaks and the number of trail running groups that have sprung up on the island attest to the sports’ growing popularity. The terrain is considerably more hard and rocky than the majority of European trails. We often find that people coming out from central Europe – Germany in particular, where trail running is a big thing – are quite shocked by the difficulty levels; they tend to be used to softer, mossier trails and often comment on the ruggedness of our local terrain. Running over rocks and the like is far more demanding on the legs than running along smooth mountain trails but, generally, our foreign visitors love it. It’s a real challenge for them!”

Of course, it’s not just the terrain that’s a test for the Ultra runners: the distance is a bit of a shocker too! “An Ultra is any race that’s longer than a marathon; longer than 42km,” Bryan explains. “It’s a race which can be run on any sort of surface, from tarmac to sand; there are actually a number of competitions which traverse the Alps, with runners almost wading through snow and using ropes to haul themselves along! That’s not what we have here but, nevertheless, our terrain is remarkably difficult and the Ultra always draws a lot of serious competitors from abroad.”

Last year, over 200 runners entered the competition, and in 2017 organisers are expecting the same number. “We’ve already had 200 people sign up,” says Bryan, “with participants flying in from Greece, Britain, Israel, Russia, Estonia and the Ukraine. The Ultra counts towards international competitions,” he explains. “Professional competitors can earn points for international races by completing the Ultra and that’s always a big draw for foreign runners.”

Organised by outdoor specialists One Step Further, the race is more formally known as the Buff Troodos Mountain Ultra for its sportswear sponsors, and was born “from a desire to introduce runners from around the world to Cyprus, the undiscovered trail running paradise in the Mediterranean,” says One Step marketing director, Louisa Kyriakides. Working with the Cyprus Trail Runners over the last few years, the outdoor pursuits centre has helped turn the Ultra into the success it is today: an official, professional, international race that is also, Louisa adds, “a great platform for the promotion of the island.”

“The Trail Runners are actually in charge of the routes, because we really know the local trails and how to give people a good run,” Bryan explains. “We walk the routes, mark them out, and on the day we’re responsible for what happens in all of the races…” Because, while the Ultra is the big draw, another four races are set to take place on the same day and in the same area: the Buff Troodos Mountain Ultra 50km, described as “a challenging 50km chase up and down four separate valleys”; the Buff Troodos Watercourse Whopper 25km, “a 25km steep down, steep up roller coaster ride”; the Buff Troodos Mountain 10km Troodos Trot, billed as “an enjoyable out and back race along a picturesque mountain trail”; and, lastly, the 2km Kids Mountain Run…

“On the day, we get all ages running the routes,” says Bryan. “We’ve had kids as young as nine charging up and down the trails and skipping over the rocks – it really makes my heart happy to see all these young people getting out there and enjoying themselves. And with so many competitors in total, it makes for a wonderful spectator event.”

“The entire competition is really big for Cyprus, and we always get a lot of people turning out to watch,” Louisa agrees. “The best place to watch is the Troodos Square – not only is it one of the checkpoints, it’s also the finish line, and it’s great to have so many people show up to support the participants…” Which means that even those who haven’t signed up for a races can still get their travel on and head up to the mountains on an exciting jaunt. Perhaps it might inspire you to become a trail runner yourself… That Christmas journey you’ve been planning is still a long way off and, in the meantime, there’s a whole island out there to explore…

For more information on the Cyprus Trail Runners, email [email protected], visit the Facebook page ‘Cyprus Trail Runners’ or www.cyprustrailrunners.com

For more information on the Buff Troodos Mountain Ultra call 22 311012 or visit www.troodosultra.com