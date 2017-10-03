Two people injured in road crash

Two people were seriously injured in a road accident in Paralimni late on Monday evening, police said.

At around 11.10pm, a 38-year-old man from Sotira was driving from Pernera to Paralimni when his car collided with a motorbike heading from Cape Greco to Paralimni.

The two people on the bike, the 34-year-old rider and his passenger, 26, were thrown from the motorbike and seriously injured.

They were taken to Paralimni hospital where the 34-year-old man was diagnosed with arm and shoulder fractures and his passenger, a woman, with a fractured pelvis.

Both underwent surgery while the driver of the car was not injured.

A breathalyser determined none of them were under the influence of alcohol.

The two persons on the motorbike were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.