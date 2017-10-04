Antiquities department will protect finds at tourist complex

ANTIQUITIES found on a church-owned plot in Yeroskipou which will form part of a massive tourism complex will be protected even though it is no longer classified as an archaeological site, an official said on Wednesday.

The cabinet decided recently to annul a 2014 decree which had designated the plot in question as a class B archaeological site after the attorney-general ruled that the move was unconstitutional.

According to the head of the Antiquities Department, Marina Solomidou-Ieronymidou, the service should have asked for the permission of the church which owns the plot before declaring it an archaeological site, but since they didn’t, the AG had the decree annulled.

“That doesn’t mean that the site will not be protected. The antiquities are still there,” Ieronymidou told the Cyprus Mail. She added that remains of a building dating back to the Hellenistic period (325BC–58BC) had been found on the site.

Works at the site have stopped Ieronymidou said until the results of a recent geophysical survey are ready which would determine the next steps.

Depending on the results of the survey, the antiquities department might even request town planning alteration to the plans submitted for the tourism complex.

Archbishop Chrysostomos was not happy over the designation of the plot in question as an archaeological site and had even threatened to sue, as this further delayed progress on the project. He even threatened last month to evict the crew of the antiquities department from the site and demolish their tents.

The planned project in Yeroskipou, tentatively named ‘Eden City’, was proposed in January 2014 by Hungarian investor Sandor Kenyeres’ ATUM Developments Ltd. It will reportedly feature hotels, residences, a marina, a mall, restaurants, flats, an art district, and even a man-made island.

Delays to the reportedly €3bn development, also stemmed from disagreements between the investor and the government over the value of the lease of state land on which part of the complex will be built on, as well as the method of payment.