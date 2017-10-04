Court rejects Newcastle’s legal challenge to tax raids

October 4th, 2017 Football, Sport 1 comments

Court rejects Newcastle’s legal challenge to tax raids

Newcastle players during a minute's applause as respect for former chairman Freddy Shepherd

Newcastle United have lost a High Court challenge over document seizures by tax officials investigating football club finances.

Officials from HMRC, the body responsible for the United Kingdom’s tax collection, raided Newcastle and West Ham United in April, with several men arrested for suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud.

The HMRC said at the time that French authorities were assisting their efforts and searches had been carried out in France in connection with the investigation, which centres around transfer dealings between English and French clubs.

Newcastle challenged the legality of the HMRC’s search-and-seize orders, but the presiding judges at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court ruled on Wednesday that “the warrants were lawfully issued”.

The HMRC weclomed the decision and said it was proceeding with its investigation into suspected tax fraud.

“HMRC is pleased that the Court agreed these warrants were lawful and justified in this case, and rejected each of the five grounds for which the review was sought,” a spokesperson said.

A Newcastle spokeswoman said in a statement that the north-east club were deciding whether to appeal.

“We are disappointed with this decision given the Court’s findings,” she said. “We are considering all of our options with our advisers, including whether to pursue an appeal.”

Newcastle were promoted to the Premier League in May.

Print Friendly
  • GSP

    The appeal will cost them a few quid on top of the costs of the challenge so far. They must have a lot to hide.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close