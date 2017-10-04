The flickers in a cat’s eye

The Cultural and Research Institution Phaneromenis 70 is currently seeking submissions for visuals and texts that will be included in a publication and a series of postcards with the theme of the lives of cats entitled Twilight.

The institution is looking for works concerning cats because these animals are an integral part of our everyday lives. For some they are seen as pests and for others affection givers. They are present on the streets, in courtyards and in homes, but also in mythology. It is this presence that the title of the publication refers to as twilight, the glow in a cat’s eye as darkness approaches, which the ancient Chinese believed exorcised evil spirits.

When it comes to our island and its history with cats, Cyprus is thought to be one of the first places where the feline cat was domesticated, as cat bones were found in the tomb in the Neolithic settlement of Shilourokambos in 2004. Today the population of cats surpasses the population of humans in Cyprus with 1.5 million registered cats. So the theme is one that is very much all around us and one that any artist can easily wrap their head around.

Proposals should be of visual or written content in English or Greek. Extracts from larger works are also acceptable. The deadline is October 20 at 11pm and should be sent by email to [email protected]

Twilight

