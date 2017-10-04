Government to negotiate status of Cypriots in British bases

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said on Wednesday the government will negotiate with Britain the status of Cypriots living or working in the British military bases in light of Brexit.

“There will be a negotiation between the Republic of Cyprus and Britain as regards the rights of Cypriot citizens living and working in the British bases so that it is attached to the treaty of secession of Great Britain from the EU,” the minister told reporters following a cabinet meeting.

On Tuesday, the minister said substantive negotiations between Cyprus and Britain regarding the Bases after Brexit will begin on October 11, dismissing calls from deputies to put their closure on the agenda.

The foreign minister confirmed that the European Commission has agreed that no steps will be taken unless there is agreement from the Republic of Cyprus and gave Cyprus the green light to enter bilateral negotiations.

According to the minister, what is being sought is to safeguard the rights that Cypriot nationals enjoy under the current regime – where the acquis was also applicable in the British Bases – according to Protocol 3 of the Accession Treaty of Cyprus to the EU.