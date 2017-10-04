What the government sends north to Greek Cypriots and Maronites

October 4th, 2017 Cyprus 17 comments

Gas bottles at the state warehouse on Wednesday

In addition to the monthly monetary allowance the Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north receive from the government, they are sent basic items to cover household needs.

These include cooking oil, cleaning products, baby food, diapers, personal hygiene products, fresh fruit and vegetables, canned food and propane gas bottles.

The goods sent to the north are calculated based on how many people are in a household, and the items are delivered in boxes with the name of the head of each family.

Entitled to these items are around 340 enclaved persons living in the Karpasia peninsula and the Maronite villages of Kormakitis and Karpashia.

The monthly monetary aid –  €371 for a single person, €557 per couple with additional €111 for children up to three years-old, and €379 for children between three and 18 – is aimed at assisting the enclaved purchase clothes and shoes and other items necessary for a decent living.

Farmers that own a tractor each receive 200 litres of petrol per year, while the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas receives around 20,000 litres per year for its generator and potable water pump. The water pumped is available free of charge to all Greek Cypriots of the Karpasia peninsula.

Propane gas bottles are given to all households, while Maronites get double quantities in the winter time to use for heating purposes. The Greek Cypriots living in the Karpasia peninsula get free electricity from the authorities in the north in exchange for the Republic providing free electricity to the Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla, following an agreement with the Republic.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Roc.

    Let me get this right, we are talking about the these people who were crying and jumping up and down about greek Cypriot Children waving flags and now they wish to bestow a tax for goods that are for the elderly and the poor and the vulnerable,

    Not much you can say about this culture, what has not already been said, are they ready for the EU and democracy I do not think so.

    • TC-Nas

      Democracy? the same sort which Makarios and his merry men displayed when they unilaterally changed the 1960 constitution thus forcing the TC’s politicians exile from parliament which in turn forced TC’s in to enclaves within their own country? give it a break RE! your racist remark are getting tiresome.

    • Les

      Hey Roc buddy – your posts continue to be the same old rude disrespectful rhetoric. Very tiring to say the least.

  • Neroli

    I don’t understand why they aren’t able to buy this themselves in the North?

    • TC-Nas

      Me neither. a family of 4, 2 adults and 2 children between the ages of 3 and 18 equates to 1,315 Euro’s a month. Which in turn – at todays exchange rate – is 5,519TL. If I am not mistaken, is nearly double the average pay in the TRNC…

    • Les

      Neroli – everything anyone needs is in the north an GCs are going to the north and spend millions on cheaper goods, food, medicines etc. to bring back to their homes in the south. This is just politics.

  • John Andrea

    Why has the Turkish Cypriot occupation regime decided to deprive hundreds of elderly and vulnerable people of the humanitarian aid which the UN has, up till now, delivered on a weekly basis?

    • TC-Nas

      The TRNC is not depriving anyone of anything. Any goods travelling to the north will require duty taxes to be paid, just like on any other boarder. If the ROC still want to send the goods they can do so, but only after they have paid the relevant taxes. You should be asking why the ROC is NOT paying the levies to send the “aid” across…

      • John Andrea

        who is the TRNC ? Is that the Turkish Cypriot occupation regime ? And if it is occupying territory of the RoC then there is no boarder but a cease fire line, is not that the case?

        And when you say “The TRNC is not depriving anyone of anything” do you not mean the so called “TRNC” is depriving everyone of everything, since they are depriving a lot of people of their land and their freedom?

        • TC-Nas

          John you are talking as if you are naïve for goodness sake. The only persons depriving anyone of anything is the elitist leaders of the ROC who whip up nationalistic pride by banging on about guarantees when they could end this problem and be amicable and reach a settlement. The only ones prolonging this is the south… 2004…

          You know very well who the TRNC is so there is no need to be antagonistic too. your picture shows you as a male who has some years behind him. why don’t you try acting your age and engage in adult conversation.

          • Roc.

            You talk utter rubbish
            You seem to think that as the invader you have a right that the ROC bow down to your unacceptable demands, Why do you think your still unrecognized after 43 years, why do you think no Country other than Turkey recognizes you, even Mos Countries,

            • TC-Nas

              We are recognised, get your facts right.

              You grown the relevant sized balls to answer my two questions yet? do you want me to repeat them for you? or, are you happy for me and everyone else to summarise that you would have preferred that all TC’s culled at the hands of Sampson?

              • Monica

                Recognised ?
                Only by Turkey.
                Other nations just refer to it as ‘the occupied area of the island of Cyprus’.

                • TC-Nas

                  Exactly, recognised. and, only a matter of time other do too. lets face it, your politicians are doing their best to make sure it happens.

      • Monica

        No other country, to my knowledge, puts a tax on freely given UN Aid !

        • TC-Nas

          Aid? the receive on average 100 euro’s a month. What other possible aid could they need for God sake?

          This is but another stick to beat the TRNC with and further push the island into partition.

          • Monica

            The ‘occupied area’ don’t need another stick to beat them with.
            Their isolation from the rest of the world, except for Turkey, seems to be a big enough self-owned stick.

