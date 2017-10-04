What the government sends north to Greek Cypriots and Maronites

In addition to the monthly monetary allowance the Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north receive from the government, they are sent basic items to cover household needs.

These include cooking oil, cleaning products, baby food, diapers, personal hygiene products, fresh fruit and vegetables, canned food and propane gas bottles.

The goods sent to the north are calculated based on how many people are in a household, and the items are delivered in boxes with the name of the head of each family.

Entitled to these items are around 340 enclaved persons living in the Karpasia peninsula and the Maronite villages of Kormakitis and Karpashia.

The monthly monetary aid – €371 for a single person, €557 per couple with additional €111 for children up to three years-old, and €379 for children between three and 18 – is aimed at assisting the enclaved purchase clothes and shoes and other items necessary for a decent living.

Farmers that own a tractor each receive 200 litres of petrol per year, while the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas receives around 20,000 litres per year for its generator and potable water pump. The water pumped is available free of charge to all Greek Cypriots of the Karpasia peninsula.

Propane gas bottles are given to all households, while Maronites get double quantities in the winter time to use for heating purposes. The Greek Cypriots living in the Karpasia peninsula get free electricity from the authorities in the north in exchange for the Republic providing free electricity to the Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla, following an agreement with the Republic.